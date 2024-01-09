Elderly woman found unconscious on floor in Thurnby after worried neighbours call Harborough police
The officers couldn't get an answer
An elderly resident in Thurnby was taken to hospital after police found her unconscious on the floor of her bungalow.
Harborough police were called to the home by neighbours concerned the resident hadn’t been seen for some time.
The officers couldn't get an answer and used legal powers known as ‘entry to save life and limb’ to force their way in.
They discovered the woman with severe hypothermia, on the floor. The ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital.