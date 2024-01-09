News you can trust since 1854
Elderly woman found unconscious on floor in Thurnby after worried neighbours call Harborough police

The officers couldn't get an answer
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT
Police needed to force entry.

An elderly resident in Thurnby was taken to hospital after police found her unconscious on the floor of her bungalow.

Harborough police were called to the home by neighbours concerned the resident hadn’t been seen for some time.

The officers couldn't get an answer and used legal powers known as ‘entry to save life and limb’ to force their way in.

They discovered the woman with severe hypothermia, on the floor. The ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital.