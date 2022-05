An elderly cyclist in his 80s was injured when he was hit by a car on the busy A6 near Market Harborough yesterday (Thursday).

The man, who’s not been named, was rushed to hospital after the accident on the stretch of the A6 between Market Harborough and Desborough.

The casualty, who suffered “minor injuries”, was taken to Kettering General Hospital to be treated and checked over after he collided with the white Ford Focus.