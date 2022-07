A drone was used by police searching for a missing man in Market Harborough in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

Officers launched a hunt amid worries about the man’s welfare after he left a house in the town at about 1am.

The drone was sent up to back up police as they scoured the Farndon Road area of Market Harborough and the Southern estate.