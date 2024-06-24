Driver taken to hospital after car ends up on its roof in Frolesworth
A driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle ended up on its roof in Frolesworth.
Emergency services were called to Frolesworth Road towards Ullesthorpe at around 8.30pm on Saturday (22 June).
The car was on its roof and the road was closed while police and ambulance were on the scene.
A spokesman from Leicestershire Police said: “The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but not believed to be any injuries.
“The car was recovered and the road was then reopened.”