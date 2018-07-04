Driver passes away after crash near Bruntingthorpe

A man has died in a three vehicle collision near Bruntingthorpe on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Bruntingthorpe Road involving a car transporter, a BMW and a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers received a call from a member of the public at 4.45pm on Tuesday, July 3. East Midlands Ambulance Service, Helimed and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

The car transporter driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Coventry for treatment. The driver of the Ford Fiesta was uninjured in the incident.

The road was closed from the Bruntingthorpe Road junction of Mill Lane, and the A5199 at its junction with Bruntingthorpe Road to allow a full investigation of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

Det Con 1299 John Borlase, the investigating officer, said: “The cars were travelling towards the A5199 from Bruntingthorpe Road and the transporter lorry was driving in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity and saw the vehicles being driven beforehand or the collision itself.

“Equally, if you have Dashcam footage capturing what happened I would urge you to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 and quote incident 529 of 3 July.