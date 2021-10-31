Driver manages to get out of her car after it veers off the road and flips over on to its roof in Lutterworth

Firefighters from both Lutterworth and Rugby manning two appliances dashed to the scene after the alarm was raised.

A woman managed to get out of her car after it veered off the road and flipped over on to its roof in Lutterworth last night (Saturday).

The serious accident happened on Gilmorton Road, Lutterworth, just before 9.30pm last night.

“Call received stating car had left carriageway.

“Upon arrival incident confirmed as an RTC (road traffic collision) involving one car which had left the carriageway and on its roof,” said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service today said one “female casualty had self extricated” before firefighters got there.