Driver freed from car after crashing into ditch near Harborough

A driver was freed from his car by firefighters just after 12 midday today (Wednesday) after he crashed into a ditch on a country road near Market Harborough.

The regional air ambulance, police, fire crews from Market Harborough and Wigston and land ambulances all dashed to the accident scene after the alert was sounded.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Langton Road in the village of Foxton, said Leicestershire Police.

The driver had to be released from his damaged car by firefighters.

He suffered “minor injuries” and has now been taken to Kettering General Hospital by land ambulance to be assessed and checked over.

Langton Road linking the A6 to Foxton is still shut and motorists are being urged to choose alternative routes as the emergency services deal with the accident.