Driver fighting for his life after a horrific M1 crash on the edge of Harborough district

A driver is fighting for his life after a horrific crash on the M1 on the edge of Harborough district in the early hours of today (Monday).

The motorist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after his grey BMW 320 collided with a lorry, said Leicestershire Police.

Officers are now urgently appealing for witnesses following the two-vehicle accident just after 3.10am today.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 18 and 19.

The car driver was taken to University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire.

His condition “has been described as critical”, said police.

“The car and HGV were travelling in lane one of the M1 northbound when the collision occurred.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand,” said police this afternoon.

“Also, if anyone has video recording equipment installed in their vehicles they are asked to check the footage if they were driving along this route during the early hours of this morning.