A driver escaped serious injury when they crashed near a Harborough district village yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The single-vehicle crash happened on the B6047 near Illston on the Hill, north of Kibworth Beauchamp, just after 3pm.

The driver did not suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries, said Leicestershire Police today.