Driver dies following crash near Lutterworth - another driver is in hospital with serious injuries

Police are looking for witnesses and/ or footage. File image.

An elderly driver has died following a road accident near Gilmorton yesterday morning (Monday).

Police were called at 11am to Lutterworth Road following the incident which involved a grey Volkswagen Passat and a black Honda Jazz.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man passed away in hospital yesterday evening.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 30s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital receiving treatment.

A full investigation remains ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Road closures were in place following the incident to allow emergency services to attend the scene. The road has since been reopened.

Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, following this collision, a man has passed away in hospital. A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone who has any information, and who has not yet spoken to police, to make contact with us.”