Driver dies after falling ill at the wheel while driving in Lutterworth

A driver has died after he fell ill at the wheel in Lutterworth.

Police were called to the scene just before 1.20pm today (Monday October 3) by the East Midlands Ambulance Service following concerns for the welfare of the man in the car in Coventry Road, Lutterworth.

Officers closed Coventry Road between with Greenacre Drive and Holly Drive.

“It was reported the man may have become unwell while driving and has collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop," said Leicestershire Police.

“Attempts were made at the scene to treat the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.