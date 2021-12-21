Driver abandons vehicle after crashing into hedge on slippery road in Kibworth
Police are appealing to people to drive carefully in the wintry conditions
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:58 am
A driver crashed into a hedge on a slippery road in Kibworth Beauchamp last night (Monday) before making off before police turned up.
The motorist crashed after veering off Warwick Road as police appealed to people to drive carefully in the wintry conditions.
“Lutterworth Police are currently dealing with an unattended vehicle crashed into a hedge on Warwick Road, Kibworth,” said police last night.
“Roads are slippery tonight so please drive with caution.”