Dramatic pictures show just how lucky a driver was to escape after his car exploded into a fireball near Harborough

These dramatic pictures show just how lucky a driver was to escape from his car yesterday (Thursday) after it exploded into a fireball near Market Harborough.

The photos were taken by villagers after the car appears to have crashed into a hedge on the edge of Great Bowden and turned into a blazing wreck.

The crash happened in countryside on Leicester Lane at about 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and ambulances raced to the scene after the car veered off the road in the single-vehicle incident.

The driver managed to leap out of his car as it caught alight within moments.

He was taken to hospital but his “injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing”, said Leicestershire Police today.

Fire appliances from Market Harborough and Wigston dashed to put out the fire.

Emergency services at the scene as firefighters tackle the fire.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus kits and one hose reel to fight the blaze but the car was totally gutted.

Police closed the road as the 999 services attended the scene and the burned-out car was recovered and taken away.