‘Don’t let summer end in tragedy’: Harborough police’s message after more reports of kids swimmming in open water

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:13 BST
Harborough Police are urging people to stay out of the water after more reports of children swimming in open water.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police sent a message to parents, saying 'please speak to your children - don't let the summer end in tragedy'.

The latest reports to police have come from the Dunton Bassett area in the Harborough district.

In a social media plea, Harborough officers said: "Please parents. Let your children know that this is not a safe place to be. With possibly a few more days of summer left...don't let it end in a tragedy.

"If you want to swim...there's always the leisure centre. Don't take risks in open water."

