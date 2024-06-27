‘Don’t let summer end in tragedy’: Harborough police’s message after more reports of kids swimmming in open water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harborough Police are urging people to stay out of the water after more reports of children swimming in open water.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police sent a message to parents, saying 'please speak to your children - don't let the summer end in tragedy'.

The latest reports to police have come from the Dunton Bassett area in the Harborough district.

In a social media plea, Harborough officers said: "Please parents. Let your children know that this is not a safe place to be. With possibly a few more days of summer left...don't let it end in a tragedy.