Discarded cigarette believed to have caused fire at outbuilding in Ullesthorpe

Firefighters were called to Ullesthorpe after a discarded cigarette was believe to have started a blaze.

At around 12.30pm today (July 24) crews from Lutterworth and Hinckley were called to Main Street where an outbuilding was alight.

Firefighters from Leicestershire Fire ad Rescue Service said they believe the fire started from ‘accidental carelessly discarded smoking’.