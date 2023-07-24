News you can trust since 1854
Discarded cigarette believed to have caused fire at outbuilding in Ullesthorpe

Firefighters were called out at around 12.30pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read
File image
File image

Firefighters were called to Ullesthorpe after a discarded cigarette was believe to have started a blaze.

At around 12.30pm today (July 24) crews from Lutterworth and Hinckley were called to Main Street where an outbuilding was alight.

Firefighters from Leicestershire Fire ad Rescue Service said they believe the fire started from ‘accidental carelessly discarded smoking’.

One of building was severely damaged while another had minor damage. Crews were at the scene until 2.30pm.

