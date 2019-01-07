Diamond necklace stolen during burglary at village home south of Harborough

Police have released a picture of an 18ct white gold diamond necklace following a burglary at a home in East Farndon.

The burglary happened in Main Street on Friday, January 4, between 10.30am and 4pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry into the property by breaking through the back door.

One of the items of jewellery stolen during the burglary

Once inside, they stole cash and jewellery including a matching white, pink and yellow gold bracelet, earrings and necklace set and an 18ct white gold necklace with diamond pendant (pictured).

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.