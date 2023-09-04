Diamond Anniversary Flower Festival in Harborough raises hundreds of pounds for charity

The Flower Club of Market Harborough staged the event in St Dionysius Church in June to celebrate its Diamond Anniversary.

And at the recent President's Tea event, Richard Twiselton was delighted to present two cheques for £750 each. One was presented to Marilyn Switzer, representing Macmillan Cancer Support, which works to support Macmillan services in the local area. The other was presented to Jane Fraser, who along with her husband Ian, runs Dementia Harborough, a group supporting dementia sufferers and their carers locally.

The club also donated £250 to Lorus Children's Hospice on behalf of Market Harborough and Kettering's Rock Choir (who played at the event), as it is its chosen charity for 2023. In addition the club made a donation to St Dionysius Church prior to the festival.

Entrance at The Flower Festival in June

A spokesperson for the The Flower Club of Market Harborough said: "Our festival was a great success and thanks to 18 months of fundraising by members, donations from members and businesses and from the visiting public, we are very pleased to have donated to two local charities.

"The weather was beautiful and at times people had to queue to come into the church. The flower displays depicted flower arranging over the decades and celebrated some world events and themes of the last 60 years.