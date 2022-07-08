Desborough firefighters tackle fierce blaze which ripped through farmland

Firefighters from Desborough battled to tackle a fierce blaze which ripped through farmland yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A crew from Desborough fire station dashed to back up teams from Rothwell and Kettering after the fire broke out in a field near Rushton.

And two more crews from Thrapston and Burton Latimer were quickly drafted in as the flames spread as temperatures climbed to 24C (75F).

“Due to changing wind directions it was very challenging to get under control,” said Desborough fire station.

“Crews used beaters, hose reels and ultra-high pressure lances.

“Needless to say the crews worked extremely hard in hot conditions.”

The farmland fire is believed to have been sparked accidentally by machinery.