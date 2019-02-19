Delay to closure of Market Harborough post office branch

The closure of the post office in the centre of Market Harborough looks likely to be delayed while alternative provision is investigated.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, has welcomed the news that there has been a three month extension to services at Market Harborough Post Office in St Marys Place.

The extension was confirmed by the Post Office, who are also currently in discussions with prospective operators who have expressed an interest in taking over the service.

Mr O’Brien said: “I understand the importance of having a post office in the town centre, and this three month extension is very welcome.

“It provides the Post Office with more time to review what options are available, to hopefully ensure a smooth continuation of the service.

“I know Harborough District Council have also been in discussions with the Post Office and other parties to explore options here; I’m confident all is being done to safeguard the future of a post office service in Market Harborough.”