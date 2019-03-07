Delay of more than a month in reopening major road in Market Harborough

A main bridge over the rail line in Market Harborough will face another seven weeks of road works.

Network Rail is apologising to motorists for a delay to the reopening of Great Bowden Road bridge in Market Harborough. The bridge was due to reopen on Sunday, March 10, but due to a need to revise a way of working on the site, will not now open until Sunday, April 28 - a delay of seven weeks.

As part of the Market Harborough Line Speed Improvement project, Great Bowden Road bridge has been subject to traffic management since January to allow the bridge to be upgraded with new safety features and to support the realignment of the track below.

The traffic management will continue until April 28 but work will continue in the area until early May.

Network Rail project sponsor, Angela Berrisford said: “We apologise to motorists for the delay in removing the traffic management and thank them for their patience whilst we undertake this vital upgrade to the road bridge. We look forward to passengers being able to enjoy the benefits that the Market Harborough Line Speed Improvement project will deliver.”

For further information visit www.networkrail.co.uk/MarketHarborough