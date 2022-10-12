Leicestershire volunteer police officers will be equipped with tasers

Rupert Matthews attending a Taser Training session.

Plans to equip volunteer police officers in Leicestershire with tasers has been welcomed by the local Police and Crime Commissioner.

Government has authorised the use of the weapons on the condition volunteer police officers meet strict training and eligibility critera.

Tasers deliver an electric current to temporarily incapacitate a suspect, and 12 special constables will be trained in their use before next April.

It is part of a plan to better protect the policing volunteers who police chiefs say face the same risks as warranted officers.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said: "Special constables are a crucial part of our frontline policing presence and face the same risks and threats as regular officers. I am pleased we are extending the same protection to those volunteers who meet the necessary experience levels and safety checks to be trained in carrying these devices.

"Our police volunteers do an incredible job to keep local people safe. I have made it clear in my Police and Crime Plan that I will support the Force and its officers to take strong and robust action to tackle violent crime and keep themselves safe. The wider roll-out of taser is part of that commitment and I welcome the stringent measures being implemented by the force to ensure only the right candidates are selected before being armed with these tools.