Date announced for planning appeal hearing into proposed Magna Park expansion near Lutterworth

A planning appeal inquiry date, relating to a storage and distribution centre and other facilities at Magna Park, has been set.

The public inquiry is scheduled for up to eight days starting on Tuesday March 26 and will take place in the council chamber at Harborough District Council's offices in the Symington Building in Adam and Eve Street, Market Harborough, LE16 7AG.

A Government-appointed planning inspector will hear evidence and then decide on the appeal.

The appeal is against the refusal of IDI Gazeley’s planning application (ref 15/01531/OUT) for a storage and distribution centre, country park, logistics institute of technology and other facilities, at land at Mere Lane, Bittesby.

The planning application was reconsidered on January ,10, 2018 by Harborough District Council, following a call-in by local councillors, and a decision was made to refuse the application.

The public are able to attend the inquiry and may speak subject to arrangements made with the inspector.

Public capacity of the council chamber is limited to approximately 100 people – depending on the layout of the room as governed by the planning inspector and the number of official representatives required to attend. Members of the public will be admitted into the council chamber, on each day of the hearing, on a ‘first come first served’ basis.