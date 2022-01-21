Youths caught riding electric scooters on pavements in Broughton Astley have been given warnings by police.

Youths caught riding electric scooters on pavements in Broughton Astley have been given warnings by police.

Officers have stopped and spoken to a number of teenagers flouting the law in the Harborough district village over the last few days after complaints from fed-up residents.

“Advice and warnings have been given this time,” said Harborough police.

Local youths are said to have been taking part in “anti-social behaviour outside a shop and riding around on scooters”, said police earlier this week.

Meanwhile, police have also engaged with school run parents blocking paths in Broughton Astley by parking on them.

“Officers are in Broughton Astley after reports from residents of vehicles blocking the pavements.

“All of the drivers I've spoken to today are collecting children from school,” said police.