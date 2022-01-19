Young man suffers broken cheekbone after being punched in the face in Harborough town centre

A 20-year-old man suffered a broken cheekbone after he was punched in the face in a vicious late-night attack in Market Harborough town centre.

The man was seriously injured after he was attacked on the town’s High Street at 2.30am on Sunday January 9, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

The stunned victim fell to the ground after being hit in the face by an “unknown man”, police said as they appeal for any eye-witnesses to the assault to come forward.

The victim, who’s not been named, initially went home before deciding to seek hospital treatment for his injuries.

“He has suffered a broken cheekbone as a result of the attack,” said police.

“No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is continuing.”

PC Kate Butler, the investigating officer, said: “I know that a nearby pub closed shortly before this incident occurred and therefore there will have been people leaving who may have seen what happened. “Please cast your mind back.

“What do you remember?

“Did you see who was responsible?”

She added: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured it on a mobile phone or dashcam.

“Anything you’re able to provide could help my investigation.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 21*015358.