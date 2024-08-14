You can't park there! Driver of poorly parked car on junction near Lutterworth gets a nasty surprise

A driver who parked their car at a junction near Lutterworth got a nasty surprise

Officers were forced to remove the car which was parked fully on the road, inches from the give-way line, in Ullesthorpe.

Police shared the incident on Facebook. The post read: “If you are going to leave your car. This is not the best place. Right up to the junction and away from the curb. Sadly, for someone, an expensive error of judgement.”