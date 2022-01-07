Work set to go ahead to make two popular Harborough parks safer for women and girls

New CCTV cameras are to be set up in two popular Harborough parks to make them safer for women and girls.

Thousands of pounds is being spent on high-tech security equipment to enhance the safety of females as well as all visitors to Welland Park in Market Harborough and Warwick Park in Kibworth Harcourt.

The move comes after over £44,000 in extra funding has been secured by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews.

Work is to go ahead to make two popular parks in Harborough safer for women and girls.

The extra money is on its way after Mr Matthews was awarded £550,000 by the Home Office last October as the Government bids to cut violence against women and girls.

Site surveys of Welland Park have now been done by Harborough District Council officers.

New security cameras and equipment are now poised to be installed in the park over the next few weeks.

The project is being joint-funded by Harborough District Council and the Home Office's Safer Streets 3 project.

Rupert Matthews and Cllr Simon Whelband at Welland Park

CCTV cameras were earmarked for Welland Park to step up the town's CCTV scheme after consulting the police and Community Safety Partnership.

The addition of Safer Streets funding will bankroll six new cameras to be installed this financial year.

A total of 31 new CCTV cameras as well as improved street lighting will be set up in parks in Leicestershire and Rutland.

The project will also help fund safety cameras in Warwick Park in Kibworth Harcourt as part of a wider initiative paid for by Kibworth Parish Council.

Mr Matthews has met Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s cabinet Member for Communities, Wellbeing & Housing, at Welland Park.

"These new cameras will be a welcome addition to Harborough, not only reducing the opportunity for criminals to strike but reducing the fear of crime for all park users, especially women using the park on their own.

"We have listened carefully to women to understand where they feel most vulnerable and at risk and are investing in the resources that will make a meaningful difference to their safety and confidence,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

"Simple measures such as CCTV can do a lot to prevent and deter crime.

“They can also increase the investigative capabilities of the police and provide crucial evidence when an offence occurs.

“I am grateful for the positive partnership with the council to ensure local people benefit from the scheme as soon as possible."

Cllr Whelband said: "The installation of CCTV in Welland Park in Market Harborough will help to create a safe space for everyone to enjoy.

“Nobody should feel unsafe in areas such as public parks.