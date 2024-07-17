Woman treated for serious injuries and one woman arrested following serious crash near Harborough village
Police were called to the scene yesterday (Tuesday) between Wigston and Newton Harcourt, close to the boarding kennels, just after 11.15am.
The crash involved a grey Volkswagen T-Roc and a black Hyundai Tucson.
The driver of the Volkswagen - a woman in her 20s - was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries and is continuing to receive treatment. The driver of the Hyundai has also been taken to
hospital to be treated for injuries not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 57-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving while over the prescribed limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Detective Constable Emma Mitchell said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the collision occurring is in its early stages and I’d urge anyone who can help to get in touch.
“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and has a dashcam or who saw the collision occur. If you saw either vehicle prior to it happening, then please contact police too.”
Information can be reported here, quoting incident 201 of 16 July.
Alternatively call 101.