Woman left with spine and wrist fractures after van driver pushes her to the ground in the north of Harborough district

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 60s was pushed to the ground by a van driver.

The woman suffered a fracture to her spine and her wrists during the attack.

Advertisement

Shortly after 11.30am, on Wednesday January 11, a woman driving a white Mercedes A class stopped on a grass verge in Leicester Road, close the entrance to Tilton on the Hill.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “A man driving a white transit van pulled up behind the car and reportedly pushed the woman to the floor before getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

“The victim was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment for a fracture to her spine and one of her wrists.”

Advertisement

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault, or the two vehicles prior to it, to come forward.

It is reported both drivers took the A607 Queniborough roundabout where the van allegedly entered the lane the car was driving in without prior warning.

Advertisement

The vehicles then travelled along Croxton Road before the assault took place.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Meg Sanderson, is trying to piece together what happened and wants to speak to witnesses. She said: “I am looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – were you driving past at the time and saw the car and van pulled over? Or did you see the two vehicles prior to the incident occurring?

Advertisement