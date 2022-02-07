Woman from the northern edge of Harborough district scammed out of almost £40,000 by a romance fraudster

A woman from the northern edge of the Harborough district has been scammed out of almost £40,000 by a romance fraudster.

Julia (not her real name) was fleeced out of the huge sum of money after she joined a dating website, Leicestershire Police said today.

The 43-year-old was targeted by a man calling himself Mike who said he wanted to marry her, said police.

He is now being hunted by detectives as police launch an investigation into the case.

Julia is now warning other people to be extra-vigilant as thousands of people all over the country join up to dating websites.

Her chilling story has emerged as 130 male and female victims of romance fraud were scammed out of £916,000 in Leicestershire between November 2020 and October 2021.

Julia, who retired from work on health grounds, was contacted by Mike 18 months ago, police said.

He told her he was just a year younger than her and was from Leicester originally.

But he claimed he was now in the army and based in Nigeria.

They began exchanging messages and over a period of months she believed they were building a close relationship.

“He made the first move and of course I was flattered.

“We spoke via messenger or WhatsApp mainly and it felt like we had something.

“He told me he wanted to be with me and he dropped in familiar place names so I felt like he was telling the truth and we had things in common.

“He complimented me all the time and made me feel good about myself,” said Julia, who’s from the Wigston area.

“We would message a normal amount – sometimes three or four messages a day.

“He didn’t bombard me.

“He told me he was waiting for some kind of inheritance but that he was struggling for money and in debt until he received it.

“Eventually he told me he wanted to marry me.

“That’s when he asked if I could send him money.

“At first it was only a small amount - £40 – and I was more than happy to help him.

“I sent it via bank transfer to someone he told me was an army agent.

“I believed him because I didn’t know how easy it was to access money when you’re in the army and abroad.

“Then the amounts grew bigger.

“But by then I was so in love with him, I would do anything to keep him happy and he always told me he would pay me back.

“It was just a case of waiting for his inheritance.”

“In fact, throughout their period of contact, Julia ended up sending him nearly £40,000,” said police.

“She took out three bank loans that she secured online and gave him all of her life savings, despite only speaking to him about six times over the telephone.”

Julia added: “He always said it was difficult because of his work but by then I had been completely sucked into his lies.”

She also spoke to a woman purporting to be the fiancée of a friend of Mike’s from the army who had left some time earlier.

“There was always a plausible explanation for things.

“But I was getting frustrated and then I ran out of money and he still kept asking for more.

“Now I can see how I was duped into sending him money.

“He made me think he cared about me but really all he cared about was the cash.

"I feel like if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.

“You usually think of romance fraud targeting someone much older, but clearly that wasn’t the case,” said Julia.

“This whole episode has knocked my confidence massively.

“I feel so angry that there are people out there who do this.

“So I hope that my story can act as a warning to others not to believe everything someone is telling you and to look out for the warning signs and check out what they’re saying.”

“Dating, or romance fraud – as it is often referred – is described as, the act of someone creating a fake identity in order to enter into a relationship with a victim, with the intended outcome of stealing their money, personal information or both,” said police.

Warning signs include:

Travelling a lot, working abroad or saying they are posted overseas which provides an excuse not to meet in person

Complimenting you frequently and declaring their love early on

Little or no digital footprint with very attractive photos

Making excuses when asked to video call or meet in person

Asking for a small amount of money at first and perhaps using a tragic reason, such as a death, as to why they might need it.

Today Nicole McIntyre, of Leicestershire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “All too often we see situations like this where a persuasive and convincing criminal is involved.

“Julia finally reported her situation to Action Fraud and officers are now investigating.

“I hope that what happened to her will act as warning to others about the dangers of dating fraud.

“There are people out there who seek to prey on others and steal their money,” she warned.

“Victims often feel guilty or ashamed.

“But it’s important to remember that these fraudsters are running an organised crime which they are very practiced in.