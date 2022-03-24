Woman fights off gang of carjackers near Lutterworth who tried to steal her vehicle while she was in it

A woman managed to fight off a gang of carjackers near Lutterworth who tried to steal her vehicle while she was in it.

The driver pulled over when the car behind her continuously flashed their lights at her - but when she stopped she was ambushed by a group of men in Ashby Road near Ullesthorpe.

While one man tried to get into the car on the passenger side, she managed to fight off another man who stood nearest to the car and drive off.

The black Mini vehicle, which it is believed was stolen, has been located in the Lutterworth area this morning (Thursday).

Police are now appealing for information to the attempted theft.

Leicestershire Police said: "Officers were called on the evening of Tuesday (March 22) to a report that a young woman had been driving her white Mini Cooper car in the area of Ashby Road at around 7pm when she saw the driver of another black Mini Cooper vehicle continuously flashing the vehicle's lights.

"Due to the lights of the vehicle continuously flashing, the woman was concerned there was a fault with her vehicle and pulled over.

"A young man then approached the passenger door of the vehicle and began to open it. The woman saw more men exiting out of the black Mini vehicle and managed to fight off the man stood near her passenger door and drive off.

"The victim did not suffer any injuries in the incident."

Officers have been carrying out an investigation and following initial enquiries, the black Mini vehicle, which it is believed was stolen, has been located in the Lutterworth area this morning (Thursday).

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and officers are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Sergeant Ryan Coleman said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“The victim has understandably been left very shaken and we continue to maintain contact with her throughout the investigation.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, and who has not yet spoken with us, to make contact with us.”