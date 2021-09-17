Why are youngsters tying people to a lamppost near Harborough and covering them in eggs, flour and cat food?

Groups of youngsters have been tying people to a lamppost in Great Glen and covering them in food as part of a bizarre prank.

The incidents, believed to be part of an initiation or forfeit, have been happening regularly in the last two months off London Road, Great Glen, with a huge mess left behind – including eggs, flour, cat food and various sauces.

A Harborough District Council spokesperson said: "With police, we are appealing for information about a group of 15-20 young men, caught on CCTV tying individuals to a lamppost and covering them in food, resulting in a significant and costly clean-up for the council."

If you have any information, email [email protected] - or call the police on 101.