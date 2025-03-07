‘Wholesale’ supplier of class A drugs across Leicestershire has been jailed

A drugs operator, who was known to supply controlled drugs across Leicestershire on a ‘wholesale’ level, has been jailed.

In 2022 information was received in relation to the supply of controlled drugs which were being transported from the Lancashire area into Leicestershire.

During those enquiries detectives from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) arrested 30-year-old Sarju Khushal and after searches of his home, officers recovered a large quantity of class A and B drugs, drugs paraphernalia, numerous devices and cash.

Examination of his devices revealed the true extent of his criminality dating back to 2018.

Sarju Khushal - and drugs recovered from Khushal’s home. (Photo: Leicestershire Police).

A number of images and text messages evidencing the supply of drugs were found on his mobile phone.

A drugs expert subsequently valued the wholesale value of 2kg of cocaine as being around £76,000, the potential commercial value to be in the region of £120,000, and potential street value in the region of nearly £250,000.

Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell from EMSOU, said: “It was clear from the evidence we had recovered that Khushal’s drugs operation was on the wholesale scale. During his offending period, it’s believed Khushal was involved in the supply of more than 19kg of class A drugs to the street value of in excess of £2m.

"Numerous text messages relating to transactions and the supply of class A and B drugs were found on his phones.

Images taken from Khushal’s phone (Images: Leicestershire Police)

“The evidence pointed towards Khushal being one of the main players in this drugs operation. Messages found within his devices date back to 2018 and images recovered from his handsets show him with significant amounts of cash, suggesting he was making a financial gain from selling drugs and was actively showing off these profits with images of the cash.”

Subsequently Khushal, formerly of Hazeldene Road, Leicester, was charged nine counts of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drugs and one count of acquiring/using or possessing criminal property.

At a hearing last year Khushal pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property, two counts of supplying class A drugs and seven counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Yesterday (Thursday 6 March) at Leicester Crown Court, Khushal was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

DS Chris Sewell added: “The evidence against Khushal was so overwhelming that he had no choice but to plead guilty. We are pleased that this individual has been taken off the streets and their criminality has been stopped.

“Following this conviction, we will consider the use of powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to seize any assets that have been gained as a result of his criminality.

“We are not complacent, we know where a gap has been left others are ready to fill it. Our efforts to tackle the supply and distribution of controlled drugs remains ongoing and we will leave no stone unturned to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

“Drugs misuse impacts many individuals and communities and is responsible for the breakdown of relationships and families.”

Anyone who has any information about drugs misuse or has any suspicions about individuals who may be involved is asked to report their concerns via www.leics.police.uk