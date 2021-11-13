White van seized by police in Lutterworth area is at the centre of investigation
It was seized yesterday
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 10:42 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 10:44 pm
This white van is today at the centre of a crime investigation after being seized by police in the Lutterworth area.
The suspicious vehicle is being investigated by police after being spotted by Lutterworth-based officers on Friday evening (November 12) with different number plates.
“This vehicle was showing two different number plates and is under investigation for being used in crime, recovered by Lutterworth officers,” said Harborough police.