Warnings after fires set in Harborough playground

Two attempts at setting fire to equipment were made over the last few days.

2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:43pm
Two fires have been set underneath playground equipment.
Harborough residents have been warned to lookout for suspicious activity after two fires were set in a children’s playground.

According to Harborough District Council, two attempts at setting fire to equipment were made over the last few days in the Welland Park Play Area. The latest happened on Tuesday evening (January 17th) between 6.30 and 7pm.

Cardboard was placed under the equipment and then set alight.

No damage was caused to the play equipment.

The authority took to its social media to urge residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and to call police on 101 with any information. The police have been informed of the two incidents.

The district council has also reminded residents that the playground is closed until Monday January 30th due to refurbishments. The icy weather has meant works are taking longer than expected.