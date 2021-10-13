Warning issued after man spotted appearing to film children in a Harborough primary school playground

An “urgent” stranger danger alert has been issued by a primary school in Market Harborough today (Wednesday) after a man was spotted appearing to film children in the playground.

Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road has sent out an immediate email warning to hundreds of parents and carers in the town and across the area after the incident this morning.

Pupils told staff that the man, said to be about 6ft tall, appeared to have filmed them through the school fence during playtime.

The suspect, described as slim, bald and with a brown beard, was seen walking by the school again during lunchtime, the school said this afternoon.

The school, which has about 360 youngsters aged from 5-11, has immediately alerted the police about the worrying incident.

They are also alerting other schools in Market Harborough about the incident.

The school on the edge of the town centre is also urging parents and carers to remind their children of the stranger danger threat.

And staff at Market Harborough C of E Academy are asking families to “reconsider your pick up arrangements for your child today”.

The school is telling parents and carers: “Today, some of the children witnessed someone appearing to film through the school fence during playtime, and saw him walking by the school again during lunchtime.

“He is described as about 6ft tall, of a slim build, bald and with a brown beard.

“Please can we reassure you that the matter has been dealt with, the police have been notified and other schools in the area will be informed.

“We would just like to encourage you to speak with your child, reminding them about stranger danger and what to do if they are concerned about anything when out in public, especially those children who walk home on their own,” say the school.

“Given the information above, you may wish to reconsider your pick up arrangements for your child today.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call at 11.25am today from a member of staff at a school in Fairfield Road, Market Harborough, reporting that two students at the school had reported seeing a man at the school fence who appeared to be recording using a mobile phone.

“The man was reported to have left the area.