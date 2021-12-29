Wanted Lutterworth man hands himself in after two years
The 29-year-old man has now been detained by Lutterworth-based officers
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 4:30 pm
A Lutterworth man has been arrested after he told police he had been wanted “on recall to prison” for the last two years.
The 29-year-old man was detained by Lutterworth-based officers after contacting police “stating he was wanted on recall to prison”.
The man, who hasn’t been named, had been wanted since December 2019 for offences committed outside of the Leicestershire Police force area, said police.