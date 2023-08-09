Village pub near Harborough set to host free family event in aid of children's charity

The Langton Arms is hosting the free festival in aid of international charity Children on the Edge.

A free family-fun event is being held in Church Langton to support an international children’s charity.

The Langton Arms is hosting ‘LA Fest’ on Friday August 25 from 12pm to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day is being held in partnership with charity ‘Children on the Edge’ which helps to keep marginalised children safe in developing countries.

A number of local businesses will be holding stalls while entertainment includes live music, emergency vehicle displays, face painting and a craft station for kids.

There will be food and drink aplenty with a barbecue and bespoke cocktails specially designed for the day.

Host and manager Ryan Austin says the team is hoping to raise at least £500 for the charity which has a close connection to one team member.