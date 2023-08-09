News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Village pub near Harborough set to host free family event in aid of children's charity

The Langton Arms is hosting ‘LA Fest’ on Friday August 25
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST
The Langton Arms is hosting the free festival in aid of international charity Children on the Edge.The Langton Arms is hosting the free festival in aid of international charity Children on the Edge.
The Langton Arms is hosting the free festival in aid of international charity Children on the Edge.

A free family-fun event is being held in Church Langton to support an international children’s charity.

The Langton Arms is hosting ‘LA Fest’ on Friday August 25 from 12pm to 5pm.

The day is being held in partnership with charity ‘Children on the Edge’ which helps to keep marginalised children safe in developing countries.

A number of local businesses will be holding stalls while entertainment includes live music, emergency vehicle displays, face painting and a craft station for kids.

Most Popular

There will be food and drink aplenty with a barbecue and bespoke cocktails specially designed for the day.

Host and manager Ryan Austin says the team is hoping to raise at least £500 for the charity which has a close connection to one team member.

He added: “More would be amazing and, if it’s a success, we would like to make this a yearly thing for people to come and enjoy.”