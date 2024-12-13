Video: Dramatic moment police ram driver after high-speed chase on the edge of Harborough district

A young driver who twice rammed a police car before leading officers on a high-speed chase on the edge of the Harborough district was caught when officers crashed into his BMW.

Dramatic footage shows Aspen Williams reversing into a patrol car which had boxed him into a parking space.

The 21-year-old forced his way out of the car park in Scraptoft, before speeding off on May 17 this year.

Police dashcam shows Williams hurtling along busy roads and narrowly missing a motorcyclist and other drivers.

On several occasions, Williams careers onto the wrong side of the road to overtake cars in a desperate attempt to outrun police.

After a three-minute chase Williams drove into Scraptoft Lane, reversed and tried to ram the police car again.

This time police used their car to drive into the grey BMW as Williams tried to flee on foot before he was sent sprawling onto the ground.

He was arrested and later admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

On Tuesday December 10, Williams, of Leicester, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for one year.

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sergeant Steve Jackson, from Leicestershire Police Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Williams knew exactly what he was doing when he rammed the police car and then drove off.

“He had no regard for the other road users and drove at double the speed limit, completed inappropriate overtakes and ignored keep left bollards."