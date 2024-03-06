Victims ‘distressed’ after unknown liquid thrown in their faces in Kibworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a man threw liquid into people’s faces from a car in Kibworth Beauchamp.

It happened at around 8.45pm on Sunday (March 3) when the dark-coloured 4×4 type vehicle pulled up next to a couple walking near the Co-Op on the High Street and beside a woman near the cricket club on Fleckney Road.

The male passenger shouted ‘excuse me’ and when the pedestrians approached the vehicle the liquid was thrown at them.

Police are investigating.

Sergeant Pete Jelbert said the incident was ‘unprovoked’ and ‘distressing’ since the pedestrians did not know what the liquid was.

It is now believed to be some kind of drink.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.