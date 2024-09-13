Victim offers powerful message to others after Harborough man is jailed for indecent exposure

A man who indecently exposed himself in a residential area of Market Harborough has been jailed after pleading guilty to his crimes.

Altin Dilecki, 36, was caught on a neighbour’s CCTV camera exposing himself on July 18. After the incident was reported to police, he was identified and charged with two counts of exposure.

On Tuesday September 10), Dilecki, from Market Harborough, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and placed on the sex offender register for seven years. He was also issued with a three-year restraining order.

The victim in the case, who wishes to remain anonymous, added: "As a repeat victim of a sexual offence, I would also encourage women and girls who have, or are suffering in silence, to come forward and report the crimes against you.

Dilecki was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and placed on the sex offender register for seven years.

“You don’t deserve to spend a second longer suffering. It was daunting retelling my experience to the police, but I can’t thank Sergeant Burden and his team enough for making me feel safe and supporting me right up to conviction and beyond.

“For the first time the future looks bright."

Sergeant Karl Burden, deputy NPA commander for the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA), said: “Dilecki’s actions caused significant distress to people in York Street.

“We’re open to the possibility that he may have committed further offences that have not been reported to police. I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of such an offence – either in this area or elsewhere – to report it to police so that they can be investigated.”

