Victim attacked by men in balaclavas after being hit by Desborough bike rider

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was attacked by a gang wearing balaclavas after being deliberately hit by a bike rider in Desborough.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident which took place at about 6.55pm on Saturday (October 14).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was walking with a woman along Station Road, opposite the junction with King Street, when a man on an electric bike intentionally drove into him.

Police are investigating

The bike rider then got off and, alongside three or four other males in balaclavas, punched and kicked the victim while he lay on the floor, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.