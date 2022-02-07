Vehicles stolen from Harborough district farm - have you seen them?

Have you seen this silver Volvo car?

Have you seen this silver Volvo car – or this stolen Land Rover?

Police are urging anyone who has spotted the Volvo S60 to contact them after its occupants are suspected to have taken the Land Rover from a Harborough district village farm.

The Land Rover Defender was pinched from a farm in King’s Norton, near Billesdon, in the north of the district just after 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon (February 5).

Have you seen this stolen Land Rover?

The same Volvo was seen at another farm in Peatling Parva, near Lutterworth, just an hour before.

The vehicle is also being linked to the theft of a caravan in the hamlet of John O’Gaunt, near Melton Mowbray, last week.