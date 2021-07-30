Vandals smash house windows during a late-night crime spree in a Harborough district village

Vandals who smashed the windows of a string of houses in a Harborough village in a late-night crime spree are being hunted by police.

A bus shelter was also attacked, another home was hit and two vehicles were also targeted in the flurry of criminal damage incidents in Broughton Astley.

Police have now launched an urgent investigation as they try to track down the offenders after the overnight crime spree between last Saturday (July 24) and last Sunday (July 25).

Vandals who smashed the windows of a string of houses in a Harborough village in a late-night crime spree are being hunted by police.

The gang smashed windows at properties on Primethorpe Walk, Main Street, Estley Road and Old Mill Road, Broughton Astley, said Leicestershire Police.

A bus shelter was also vandalised on Main Street while house tiles were damaged at a house on the same road.

A vehicle was also broken into on Burnside Road – and another vehicle was targeted on Streamside Close.

PC Michelle Skingsley, who is investigating the catalogue of criminal attacks, said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish who is responsible and I am asking for help from the local community.