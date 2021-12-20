Van owners in Harborough urged to make sure their vehicles are secure after a catalogue of thefts

Van owners in Harborough are being urged by police to make sure their vehicles are totally secure after a catalogue of thefts.

Detectives are making the warning in the run-up to Christmas after a string of thefts from vans across Leicestershire.

Tools worth thousands of pounds have been plundered from vehicles parked outside their owners’ homes.

Vans parked up in hotel and store car parks have also been targeted by criminals.

There were 68 thefts from vans throughout the county last month, police said today.

That’s almost 40 per cent up on the 49 thefts reported in October.

And another 25 vans have already been broken into in the first two weeks in December alone.

“Van owners should ensure their vehicle is locked at all times, even when leaving it for less than a minute.

“Where possible park it in a secure garage overnight.

“If this isn’t possible, park it in a well-lit place or install security lights or visible cameras to deter potential thieves,” said police.

“If you can, park as close to another vehicle or building to prevent access to doors.

“Security mark all tools and remove them from the vehicle overnight.

“If this can’t be done, keep them in a lock-up inside the vehicle.”

Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, of Leicestershire Police’s Intelligence Bureau, said: “It takes seconds to steal a vehicle or tools inside which can be worth thousands of pounds.

“Never leave your keys in the ignition or the doors unlocked while you’re away because replacing these items can be costly and the business lost substantial.”

He added: “There are steps van owners can take to help prevent themselves from becoming victims of this crime.

“We would always advise security-marking any tools.

“If in the unfortunate event they are stolen this will make them much easier to trace,” said Det Ch Insp Sinski.

“When possible, remove all valuables from your vehicle.

“I’d encourage everyone to follow the tips we’ve outlined above and if they see any suspicious activity, to report it immediately by calling 101 in a non-emergency.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.