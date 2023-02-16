News you can trust since 1854
Van driver arrested in Harborough after shocking discovery of poorly kept dogs in a ‘staggeringly poor state’

Warning: This article contains upsetting images

Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:17am

Nearly 20 dogs in ‘staggeringly poor state’ were recovered after police stopped a van in Harborough yesterday.

The driver whose van caught police attention on Tuesday (February 14), on the north of Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police area, had an Animal Disqualification Order, preventing them from keeping dogs until 2025.

The driver was instantly arrested and 18 dogs were removed.

Leicestershire Rural Policing Team.
The police agreed it was probably the worst conditions they’d ever seen dogs kept in.

A spokesperson said: “The pictures really don’t do this justice and the stench was eye watering. The dogs had no food or water until intervention and were in a staggeringly poor state.

“Whilst this was a particularly horrendous incident resulting in numerous police resources - there was a sense of relief knowing that the dogs would get the care they desperately needed with an approved vet and the suspect would be dealt with.”

The RSPCA is investigating the case.

Leicestershire Rural Policing Team.

The police said there were more images they had not shared since they were ‘just too sensitive’.

18 dogs were rescued from the van.
Police said the dogs were in the worst conditions they'd ever seen.