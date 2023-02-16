Van driver arrested in Harborough after shocking discovery of poorly kept dogs in a ‘staggeringly poor state’
Warning: This article contains upsetting images
Nearly 20 dogs in ‘staggeringly poor state’ were recovered after police stopped a van in Harborough yesterday.
The driver whose van caught police attention on Tuesday (February 14), on the north of Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police area, had an Animal Disqualification Order, preventing them from keeping dogs until 2025.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The driver was instantly arrested and 18 dogs were removed.
The police agreed it was probably the worst conditions they’d ever seen dogs kept in.
A spokesperson said: “The pictures really don’t do this justice and the stench was eye watering. The dogs had no food or water until intervention and were in a staggeringly poor state.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Whilst this was a particularly horrendous incident resulting in numerous police resources - there was a sense of relief knowing that the dogs would get the care they desperately needed with an approved vet and the suspect would be dealt with.”
The RSPCA is investigating the case.
The police said there were more images they had not shared since they were ‘just too sensitive’.
Advertisement
Advertisement