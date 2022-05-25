Urgent stranger danger warning issued in Harborough after driver targets woman​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

An urgent stranger danger warning is being issued by a Market Harborough secondary school today after a 14-year-old pupil was targeted by a man as she was told to get in his car.

Staff at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road have emailed the families and carers of their 1,000 students after the worrying incident last night (Tuesday).

Head Julie McBrearty said the youngster, who was not a pupil, was approached by an “Asian man” in a dark green car and told to get in the vehicle.

The incident happened on Leicester Road opposite Greenacres travellers’ site on the northern edge of Market Harborough.

Julie told the Harborough Mail this afternoon: “This is a very worrying, sinister incident.

“The man went up to her and told her to get in his car.

“Thankfully she didn’t, she used her good sense and she ran off.

“She was very shaken up by her experience but was unhurt,” said Julie.

“So we are asking all of our parents and families to remind their children about keeping themselves safe when out and about – especially with the half-term break coming up.

“This is the first incident of this type we’ve had for a while here.

“So please be extra vigilant and extremely cautious while this man is out there.”