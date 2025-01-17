Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on the edge of the Harborough district

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 09:40 BST
A pedestrian who was seriously injured following a collision with a lorry on the edge of the Harborough district has died.

The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened just before 6.30am on Friday (January 17), but died yesterday (Monday January 20) as a result of his injuries.

When officers attended the scene – between Kilby and the River Sence – a 53-year-old man was arrested. He was later released under investigation.

Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Officers are providing support the man's family at this difficult time.

Police are appealing for witnesses

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is continuing and I’d appeal for anyone who can help, but who has not yet spoken to us, to come forward.

“Any information or footage you’re able to provide could assist our enquiries.

“You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ and quoting incident 89 of 17 January. Alternatively call 101.”

