Update: Man stabbed in Harborough under mysterious circumstances - two men arrested

Police are investigating.

An investigation is underway after a man walked into Harborough police station with a stab wound.

The man – in his 20s – arrived in the car park in a Land Rover Defender just after 8pm on Saturday (July 20).

UPDATE: Two men aged 49 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday. They have both been released on bail.

Officers treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and an investigation into when and where the man was stabbed and the wider circumstances is continuing.

Detective Sergeant Vicki Hudson said: “Our enquiries are continuing today and I believe there are people who can provide information that can help.

“We believe this is an isolated incident but I’d urge anyone who has information about it and has not yet contacted police to do so. Anything you can tell us, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could be important.”

You can pass on information by visiting leicspolice.link/7WX1w and quoting reference 25*423607.

Alternatively call 101.