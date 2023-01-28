Leicestershire Police brought extra officers to the football match but there are reports of trouble as the fans left the ground.

Officers said one man was injured after being hit in the face – but his injuries are ‘not life-threatening’.

Harborough Town FC released a statement soon after the match.

Police dealing with an incident in the car park after the game

It read: "The club are appalled at the behaviour of a minority of supporters from both clubs upon leaving the ground this evening.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and goes against all of the values of Harborough Town FC, and the club will work closely with the Police to identify any supporters involved in these incidents.

"Any Harborough Town supporter who is identified to be involved will be subject to a ban from all activities at the club.

"The club will be making no further statement on this matter until we have concluded investigations with the local police."

Leicestershire Police said tonight: “Early this evening (Saturday January 28), a number of officers were called to a disorder among a group of people in Northampton Road, Market Harborough, following the end of a local football match.

“Police were deployed to the scene to deal with the crowds and ensure the groups left the area safely.

“During the incident, a man in his 20s was hit in the face. He was treated at the scene by officers and the football club’s paramedics before being taken for further medical treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

“As a result of the disorder a dispersal order – which grants police the power to move on anyone deemed to be a nuisance or who is committing a crime – will be in place in the area until midnight.

“An investigation is now underway and officers will be carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone with information or video footage that could help with the investigation.

