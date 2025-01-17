Unlicensed and uninsured driver jailed for killing couple during crash on edge of Harborough district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Knowing mum won’t ever get the chance to see her youngest grandchild is heartbreaking.”

The devastating words of a woman who, just hours after giving birth, had to identify her parents’ bodies after her mum and father had been killed in a crash on the edge of the Harborough district.

On November 25 last year, at Leicester Crown Court, Simarjeet Singh, 35, was found guilty of causing the deaths of Gail Gale, 58, and Ian Gale, 64, by careless driving as well as two counts of causing death by driving while uninsured and two counts of causing death while driving without a licence.

Today (Friday January 17), he was sentenced to four years' imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years. He must also sit an extended retest when re-applying for his licence.

Speaking following the conviction, Mrs Gale’s daughter Emma Johnson, 34, said: “When I found out about mum’s death I was shocked and stressed. I was due to give birth imminently and the stress could potentially have been detrimental to my baby’s health.

“Imagine then having to identify your parents' bodies hours after giving birth to your child; mum’s grandchild; the grandchild she would never meet. That is what I had to do.

“There is absolutely no justification for driving without a licence, putting everybody else on the road at risk.

“Knowing mum won’t get the chance to see her youngest grandchild or have a relationship with my four children is heartbreaking. She will miss out on having this relationship through no fault of her own. It is absolutely devastating to me.”

The incident had happened around 6.15pm on Friday November 18, 2022. Singh had been driving a Citroen C4 Picasso along the A47 Leicester Road, near Belton in Rutland, when a witness reported seeing him swerve and then turn into the path of oncoming traffic.

This led to Singh crashing head-on with a Hyundai i10 being driven by Mrs Gale. Mr Gale was sitting in the passenger seat.

Emergency services attended the scene but tragically Mr and Mrs Gale were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Singh sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Enquiries carried out found that Singh did not have a full driving licence or valid insurance at the time of the collision.

A full investigation was carried out into the collision with a forensic examination finding that the swerve carried out by Singh was indicative of being due to loss of concentration or distraction of the driver. It was of the opinion of the forensic examination that neither driver was travelling at excess speed.

Singh had reported that there had been a stone or animal in the road. No evidence of a bump, stone or animal was found in the road or grass verges.

Singh, of Dishley Lane, Leicester, was charged in February 2024.

Detective Constable Anna Andrew from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts remain with the family of Mr and Mrs Gale. The words provided above are brave and show the true impact and devastation that careless driving can cause. No family should ever have to go through this and I thank Emma for her courage and co-operation with us to help bring this investigation before the courts.”